Philadelphia honors veterans at Vet Fest after workers strike, extreme heat force delays

Hundreds of veterans and their families gathered outside City Hall on Tuesday for the city's 13th annual Vet Fest — a celebration and resource fair designed to support Philadelphia-area veterans in their transition to civilian life.

The event, hosted by City Council President Kenyatta Johnson, the Office of Veterans Affairs, and Wawa Welcome America, was originally supposed to take place during the July celebration. However, it was postponed twice – first due to extreme heat, then the city worker strike.

It returned Tuesday with live performances, recognition ceremonies, and more than 30 organizations offering services ranging from housing assistance and healthcare access to job placement and educational resources.

"Taking your military career and transitioning it into civilian world is what a lot of my fellow veterans have a struggle doing," said Army veteran Thomas Long, who now serves as director of Veteran Biz Connect, which had a booth at the event. "So we like to help them do that in the areas that they want to achieve and succeed and move forward."

Throughout the day, city officials handed out brand-new bicycles to veterans and their families, while volunteers distributed flyers and contact information for local service providers. The event also included an official recognition ceremony, where dozens of veterans were honored with medals and City Council citations.

Among those recognized was Kat Kirkman, a U.S. Air Force veteran who now works to help other veterans secure employment and housing.

"I'm very fortunate to do what I'm passionate about, working for veterans, both in my day job and in my volunteer time," Kirkman said.

For many, the event was about more than just connecting with services.

"I come here and I get flyers and contact information that can help me in my mission to get housing for homeless veterans," said Army veteran Thomas Singleton.

Others highlighted the importance of community and camaraderie.

"Even if it's just to be in one another's presence, to be able to talk, to think about the past, to relive it, because for some of us, that is what keeps us moving forward," said Army veteran Shanda Taylor-Boyd, who also sang at the event.

According to city officials, more than 64,000 veterans live in the Philadelphia region.