Philadelphia Union players, World Cup host committee host clinic for young soccer players

As anticipation builds for World Cup in Philadelphia, Union players inspire young athletes at clinic

It's been more than a decade since Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya played in the World Cup in Brazil, but he'll never forget the feeling of that moment.

"You really felt the magnitude of what a World Cup is," Bedoya, a midfielder, said. "People from all over the world are tuning in to watch this game, it was incredible."

In less than 365 days, that unmatched excitement comes to the City of Brotherly Love. But first, the FIFA Club World Cup takes the field next week with eight matches at Lincoln Financial Field.

To kick things off, the host committee hosted a youth soccer clinic for Big Brothers Big Sisters, giving Philly's future stars a chance to train with the pros.

Bedoya and defender Neil Pierre led drills and even drafted a new teammate, 9-year-old Drew Johnson.

"I'm going to pick Drew as my first pick, always … Whatever team he's on, I support," Pierre said.

"It feels amazing just to know I got backup ... I'm just happy to be here," Johnson said.

The drills are awesome, but the real score is that all of these kids will be entered into a drawing, and one lucky soccer player will win tickets to a match to see their favorite team this summer.

"We have an opportunity to bring soccer to some of our youngest fans and passionate players, and we're excited to do that," Meg Kane, host city executive, said.

Ibrahima Bah and Wassim Bouchenafa, both 16 and from Philly, have been playing since they could lace up cleats.

Now, for the first time in their lifetime, the world's biggest tournament will be played in the U.S. and their hometown.

"It's not really the main sport in the USA. But after the World Cup that's coming up, I think that's going to change," Bouchenafa said.

"It'll put a light on it, and the younger kids will be like, hey, this does sell out football stadiums," Pierre said.