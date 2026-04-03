All TSA checkpoints reopen at Philadelphia International Airport after weeks of staffing constraints

All TSA security checkpoints have reopened at Philadelphia International Airport after weeks of closures due to staffing shortages amid the ongoing partial government shutdown.

The last checkpoint to reopen, Terminal F, began screening passengers again on Tuesday, April 7.

The Terminal A-West and Terminal C checkpoints resumed normal operations last week.

Tuesday morning, PHL's website showed TSA PreCheck wait times of less than five minutes. Standard line wait times in several terminals were closer to 40 minutes.

TSA and PHL were working through staffing constraints as TSA officers went without pay in the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. The partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security — which funds and oversees TSA — led to hundreds of TSA officers quitting nationwide, while others used sick time.

Travel horror stories emerged from some airports, like Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, where wait times stretched to as long as six hours last month. Philly experienced longer lines and wait times as well, and at one point recommended travelers arrive 2.5 hours before a domestic flight or 3.5 hours before an international flight.

In late March, President Trump signed an executive order telling DHS to resume paying TSA officers. Workers began receiving back pay, though many said they were still behind on bills, according to a union official who represents TSA officers at Philadelphia and Wilmington airports.