National Park rangers at Independence Mall among probationary workers fired by Trump administration

Two National Park rangers at Independence National Historical Park are among the thousands of probationary employees terminated by the Trump administration over Valentine's Day weekend, according to a union representing the rangers and other government workers.

Probationary workers usually have less than a year on the job, whether they are new to their department or have recently changed positions. They have fewer protections than non-probationary employees.

Leaders of the American Federation of Government Employees said the rangers received memos on Friday from the Department of the Interior indicating their service was terminated because they "failed to demonstrate fitness or qualifications for continued employment because your subject matter, knowledge, skills and abilities do not meet the Department's current needs."

The terminated employees in Philadelphia had good reviews, contrary to what was stated in their notice of termination, the union said.

Late last week, the Trump administration ordered agencies to lay off nearly all probationary employees without civil service protections. CBS News reported that thousands of probationary health agency workers received identical letters Saturday evening informing them of their termination.

About 1,000 employees in the National Park Service were fired over the weekend, about 5% of the workforce, according to CBS News.

Brian Gibbs, a park ranger at Effigy Mounds National Monument in Harpers Ferry, Iowa, went viral on Facebook when he posted about losing his job on Friday.

"This is the second time in under five years a dream job I worked has been eliminated. Now I may need to uproot my FAMILY again," Gibbs' post said in part.

The Department of the Interior did not return a request for comment.

The cuts come as the new Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, tries to slash federal spending by downsizing or eliminating agencies entirely. President Trump signed an executive order last week saying agency managers should plan for "large-scale reductions in force."

A White House spokesperson previously told CBS News the cuts to probationary workers were "a calculated effort to streamline bureaucracy."