Philadelphia teachers, leaders rally against Trump administration's proposed cuts to education

Some Philadelphia teachers and lawmakers say they're worried about new education secretary Linda McMahon — and her and President Trump's plans for the U.S. Education Department.

They say budget cuts will be felt by students nationwide, including in our region.

Opponents rallied Tuesday morning at Widener Memorial School at Broad Street and Olney Avenue.

More than a dozen people spoke about the Trump administration's proposed cuts at the event, part of a National Protect Our Kids Day of Action.

Earlier in the morning outside of Prince Hall Elementary in the city's Ogontz neighborhood, members of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers union (PFT) rallied and handed out flyers.

Later, union members, elected leaders and a high school student spoke out, focusing on concerns over cuts to federal funding. The events come hours after McMahon was confirmed as the new education secretary. Overnight, the former WWE executive sent a department-wide letter, writing in part:

"Our job is to respect the will of the American people and the president they elected, who has tasked us with accomplishing the elimination of bureaucratic bloat here at the Department of Education."

"Hearing there's a possibility that [the Department of Education] might be taken down is sad, and I don't want it to happen. I want people who are like me, like all of y'all, to get an opportunity like I had," student Taisha Cruz said.

Widener's mission is to educate students with physical and medical disabilities in an environment with positive attitudes and high expectations, according to its website.