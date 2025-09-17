Teen convicted of working with extremist groups to carry out terrorist attacks in Philadelphia area

A teenager has been convicted of working with terrorist groups in Syria with the intent of carrying out attacks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, specifically targeting the Philly Pride Parade, the Army-Navy game and other events in the city.

Muhyyee-Ud-din Abdul-Rahman, 19, was found guilty in a jury trial on Wednesday of attempting to possess weapons of mass destruction and risking a catastrophe, among other charges, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner's office.

Abdul-Rahman plotted to attack events in Philadelphia, including the city's Pride parade and the Army-Navy football game, a Black university, the Valley Forge Military Academy in Delaware County and nuclear power plants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Krasner's office said in a news release.

Abdul-Rahman was arrested in August 2023 when he was 17. Announcing Abdul-Rahman's arrest, Krasner called the teen "an aspiring terrorist."

Law enforcement said Abdul-Rahman had communicated with Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad, or KTJ, which is a designated global terrorism group by the U.S. government, said to be affiliated with Al Qaeda. The teen sent and received media containing terrorism propaganda and guidance on committing criminal attacks, including how to make a bomb, the FBI previously said.

Customs and Border Protection records showed 14 international shipments of military and tactical gear shipped to the teen's West Philadelphia address.

Investigators found that Abdul-Rahman was searching online for potential targets in the Philadelphia area and evidence of hatred for the LGBTQ+ community, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

and contributed to this report.