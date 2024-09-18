Philadelphia teen charged in terrorism probe allegedly planning to target Pride parade, LGBTQ+ community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia teenager has been charged in connection to an alleged terrorism investigation with ties to Syria. Prosecutors said 18-year-old Muhyyee-Ud-Din Abdul-Rahman was looking into possibly targeting the Philadelphia Pride Parade and military bases.

Police originally searched the West Philadelphia home of Abdul-Rahman, last month after receiving electronic communications between him and terrorist organizations in Syria.

As the investigation continued, detectives found Abdul-Rahman was collecting materials to make explosives at his parents him.

"The defendant who had a scholarship to attend college as a wrestler and decided he wanted to become a bomb maker," Robert Listenbee, Philadelphia First Assistant District Attorney, said Wednesday during a press conference. "He wanted to leave America and go to Syria to join a terrorist group. He developed bombs in his home and tested those bombs 12 to 20 times in his backyard and in the woods nearby. Some of the bomb-making parts were found in his trash before he was arrested."

Prosecutors said Abdul-Rahman was searching online for potential targets in the Philadelphia area, specifically the Philly Pride March and the Army-Navy game. He allegedly was also looking into targeting local power plants and domestic military bases.

Investigators said they found evidence of hatred for the LGBTQ+ community.

After his arrest, Abdul-Rahman told investigators he was planning to travel to Syria to join Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad (KTJ) and Hay'at Tahrir al Sham (HTS). He allegedly said he wanted to become their primary bomb maker.

KTJ is officially designated by the U.S. State Department as a global terrorist organization and is affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

The court referred to him as very creative, very much a critical thinker, a smart young man who also had a determination to become a bomb maker and a terrorist," Listenbee said.

On April 2, 2023, Abdul-Rahman attempted to call the border crossing between Turkey and Syria twice, but was unsuccessful.

"He had no intention of going to college and he knew if he traveled to Syria he would never be allowed to come back to the United States," Listenbee said.

Abdul-Rahman is charged with attempt to commit weapons of mass destruction, arson, causing or risking catastrophe, criminal conspiracy, attempt to commit criminal mischief, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

Abdul-Rahman is in custody and is held on a $5 million bond.