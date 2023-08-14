FBI, Philadelphia DA charge teen in terrorism probe

17-year-old in Philadelphia charged in terrorism probe, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and the FBI announced an arrest Monday in a federal terrorism investigation that has ties to West Philadelphia.

This past Friday, the FBI took a 17-year-old Philadelphia resident into custody on state charges in connection with an ongoing investigation, FBI Special Agent Jacqueline Maguire said. Officials didn't identify the 17-year-old.

The teen was charged with weapons of mass destruction, criminal conspiracy, arson, causing/risking catastrophe, attempt to commit criminal mischief, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person, the DA's office said.

Maguire said the 17-year-old boy had communicated with Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad, or KTJ, a designated global terrorism group by the U.S. government that is said to be in affiliation with Al Qaeda.

The 17-year-old was sending and receiving media containing terrorism propaganda and guidance on committing criminal acts, including how to construct a bomb, Maguire said.

According to the FBI, the suspect was taken into custody by FBI SWAT officers at his residence in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia on Friday.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said the suspect "presented a grave danger to everyone, to himself, his family, the block where he lived. And frankly, people everywhere in Philadelphia and potentially people around the country and overseas."

However, Maguire said the most concerning element was the evidence that the 17-year-old had access to firearms and had purchased items and materials commonly used in the construction of improvised explosive devices.

The suspect had purchased tactical equipment, wiring, chemicals and devices often used a remote detonator's. Some of these purchases even occurred within the last.

The FBI believed this was a situation where public safety was at risk so they acted quickly.

"Working in conjunction with the DA's Office, a warrant was secured for the individual's arrest and search warrants were obtained. This past Friday those warrants were executed," Maguire said. "Individual taken into custody by SWAT Team Philadelphia FBI without incident."