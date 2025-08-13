Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch live: Philadelphia teachers' union giving updates on labor talks as contract nears expiration

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt,
Raymond Strickland

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers has already authorized a strike if it cannot reach a new contract with the School District of Philadelphia by Aug. 31 — the date the current contract expires, just a few days into the 2025-26 school year.

On Wednesday, union leaders are giving an update on where labor talks with the district stand, with the first day of school — Aug. 25 — less than two weeks out.

Leaders of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers are speaking at 10:30 a.m. You can watch the update live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

PFT has called for the district to end its sick leave policy that requires educators to meet with their principal after using three days. The union is also calling for paid parental leave, penalty pay for teachers with oversized classes and restoration of school libraries.

Last week, PFT President Arthur Steinberg said the union does not want to strike, but the 14,000-member group was "not even close" to reaching a deal with the school district.

Members have already gathered to make picket signs, and further strike preparation events are planned for each day this week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue