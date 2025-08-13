Watch live: Philadelphia teachers' union giving updates on labor talks as contract nears expiration

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers has already authorized a strike if it cannot reach a new contract with the School District of Philadelphia by Aug. 31 — the date the current contract expires, just a few days into the 2025-26 school year.

On Wednesday, union leaders are giving an update on where labor talks with the district stand, with the first day of school — Aug. 25 — less than two weeks out.

Leaders of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers are speaking at 10:30 a.m.

PFT has called for the district to end its sick leave policy that requires educators to meet with their principal after using three days. The union is also calling for paid parental leave, penalty pay for teachers with oversized classes and restoration of school libraries.

Last week, PFT President Arthur Steinberg said the union does not want to strike, but the 14,000-member group was "not even close" to reaching a deal with the school district.

Members have already gathered to make picket signs, and further strike preparation events are planned for each day this week.

