Philadelphia teachers prepare for possible strike if a deal is not reached by Aug. 31

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers preparing for possible strike; the deadline is Aug. 31

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers preparing for possible strike; the deadline is Aug. 31

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers preparing for possible strike; the deadline is Aug. 31

With the first day of school just weeks away, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is preparing for a possible strike.

Teachers made picket signs and posters during an event for members Wednesday in Northeast Philadelphia.

The union is asking for an end to the school district's controversial sick leave policy, which it says punishes teachers for using sick days and requires them to meet with their principal after taking three days. The union also wants paid parental leave, extra pay for oversized classes and the restoration of school libraries.

Members have already authorized a strike in case the union doesn't reach a deal with the school district by Aug. 31, when the one-year extension of the collective bargaining agreement ends.

CBS News Philadelphia

The first day of school for students in the district is Aug. 25.

In a statement, the School District of Philadelphia said it "continues to actively participate in conversations with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and engage in good faith negotiations with the hope of securing a new contract as soon as possible."

"More than 50 years of research shows that the single most important factor in student academic growth is a highly qualified, well-supported and stable teacher as well as principal over time. We look forward to working with the PFT on a proposal that honors the hard work of our educators," the statement says in part.

The district is "optimistic" it can reach an agreement with the union, the statement says.

The union, which represents nearly 14,000 teachers and other professionals in the district, also has strike preparation events planned for August 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15, according to the union's website.