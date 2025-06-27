Negotiations ongoing between Philadelphia and city workers union, District Council 33

Here's what is impacted in the City of Philadelphia if District Council 33 goes on strike

Philadelphia's largest blue-collar union is set to go on strike next week, which could impact services, including trash pickup for people in the city.

District Council 33 represents some 9,000 workers in essential services. Both the union and the city were in negotiations inside the Sheraton hotel in Philadelphia on Friday, hoping to come to an agreement.

"As mayor, I'm an eternal optimist and I believe that we will figure out a way to get to yes, to reach some much-needed compromise here," Mayor Cherelle Parker said.

Parker spoke to the standoff between District Council 33 and the city after the union's membership voted to authorize a strike earlier this month.



"I just think that they need to give us a fair contract," said Ron Price, a District Council 33 union member. "Let the guys make some money because we're the ones that keep the city running."

Workers are demanding higher wages and health benefits for all members.

If the union and city do not come to an agreement, the strike will start on Tuesday. Workers with the sanitation department, water department, police dispatch, street maintenance and airport operations are set to strike.

"Personally, I have a large dog we walk in these streets all the time," said Mara Hughes, who lives in Philadelphia. "So as soon as the trash fills up the street, my dog and I are in like a danger zone every day. Do we have to go to the emergency vet? Are we going to encounter something that's dangerous for [the dog]? It becomes a very toxic environment for animals and children very quickly."

The last time this union went on strike was in 1986, and the impact was felt citywide.

These photos from that time show mountains of uncollected trash lining the streets – a powerful reminder of what's at stake if a deal isn't reached.

"My hope is that the city comes to its senses and negotiates in good faith and provides these workers with what they need," Hughes said.

If a deal is not reached, the strike is scheduled to begin at midnight on Monday, June 30.