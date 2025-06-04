Man found dead with throat slashed inside North Philadelphia house, police say

A man in his 50s was found dead inside a house in North Philadelphia with his throat slashed and multiple stab wounds on his face on Wednesday night, police said.

The stabbing happened on the second floor of a boarding house on the 1900 block of West Berks Street, which is just west of Temple University's campus, according to Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small said the man was found in a chair with his throat slashed and multiple stab wounds on his face near his eyes. He was pronounced dead by medics at 8 p.m., according to police.

Small said a 38-year-old man who let police inside the home was taken into custody. Police believe he might be responsible for the stabbing.

Small said a knife wasn't found at the home, but police are going to search the property.

A motive for the stabbing remains unknown.

The stabbing is under investigation by homicide detectives.