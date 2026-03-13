Meet the 10 new members of the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade Ring of Honor

It is a distinguished achievement: membership in the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Parade Ring of Honor — the sash of brilliant Irish colors now worn by 10 new inductees.

What makes these people special?

"They show a great commitment to the Irish community in Philadelphia and a love of the Irish culture," Karen Boyce McCollum, president of the St. Patrick's Parade Board, said.

Among those in the Ring of Honor is John McGillian, originally from Upper Darby and the youngest of six children.

"The house I grew up in, it was a house in America that should have been in Ireland," McGillian said.

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McGillian's music has lifted voices and hearts for decades.

"My father handed me my first accordion at 6 and said, 'I'm going to teach you,'" McGillian said. "Music is the bottom line of my heritage."

The gift of music was also passed down in Eileen Coyle Henry's childhood home.

Coyle Henry, from Flourtown, began dancing at 6. She remembers her mother, Peg's, insistence.

"She's like, we're taking the girls and we're going to let them learn how to do Irish dancing," Henry said. "And that's what they did. When Peg said to do something, most people did what Peg wanted them to do."

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Her dance school has taught hundreds of children the steps, footwork and graceful moves of Irish dance.

Retired CBS Philadelphia anchor Jim Donovan has also been spotlighted for his 20 years of commitment to the friends of the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Parade.

"It's just absolutely a tremendous honor," Donovan said.

Donovan, who retired in December, talked of his deep love for his Irish roots and County Mayo. He recalled a trip to Ireland with his mother.

"As the plane landed, I started getting all emotional," Donovan said. "And my mother looked at me and said, 'What's the matter with you?' And I said, 'They all came from here. They had to leave.' And the flight attendant walked by, and I said, 'I'm so sorry,' and she said it happens to a lot of people."

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For those receiving the honor, they're deeply humbled.

"I'm being honored for something I enjoy doing," McGillian said. "It was unexpected. I didn't expect to be chosen for the Ring of Honor."

"I was speechless, and it's very hard for me to be speechless," Henry said.

There is also an overwhelming sense of gratitude for those who have come before us in hopes of making a better life.

"They came here with nothing. Nothing at all," Donovan said. "And they built lives. For me to walk in their footsteps, it's absolutely amazing."