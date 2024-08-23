Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend -- Bruce Springsteen, Hot Wheels, Eagles-Vikings, Trevor Noah, more

The stage is set for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2024 World Tour in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time to coast into the weekend, Philadelphia!

South Philadelphia is sure to be jammed this weekend as The Boss is back at the ballpark Friday, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party takes over the Wells Fargo Center Saturday and Sunday, while the Birds cap off their preseason at home against the Vikings Saturday.

The Jersey Shore will also bring the action with A-List comedians in town like Trevor Noah and Andrew Schulz. But even if you're not heading down south this weekend to the beach or simply to South Philly, there's still lots of fun to be had around the Philadelphia area.

Check it out below as we break down what's going on around the area from Friday to Sunday.

Bruce Springsteen at the ballpark

The Boss is back in the "Streets of Philadelphia" Friday following his latest show in the City of Brotherly Love Wednesday night. Bruce Springsteen is set to rock out at the ballpark at 7:30 p.m. You'll want to secure those tickets now if you're hoping to be "Dancing In the Dark" come Friday night.

Tickets to see Springsteen and The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park start at $249.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

Hot Wheels fans are hitting the jackpot this weekend with this next event. This Saturday and Sunday, fans of Hot Wheels can see some of their favorite monster trucks, like Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot and Gunkster brought to life inside the Wells Fargo Center during a colorful light show spectacular.

The event will feature a laser light show with spectacular theatrical effects, dance parties and special Hot Wheels giveaways! Plus, fans can see the brand new HW 5-Alarm, aka the "firetruck hero of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks!"

The first glow party is on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and will be followed by a second extravaganza at 7:30 p.m. Your last chance to see the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets to Saturday's 7:30 p.m. show start at $30.

Eagles' final 2024 preseason game vs. Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday in the Bird's final preseason game starting at 1 p.m.

Some players are making their final push to make a 53-man roster either with the Eagles or be picked up by another team.

Second-round draft pick Cooper DeJean is set to make his make his NFL debut after suffering a hamstring injury in July during training camp. The rookie defensive back is just one of many storylines fans can watch during Saturday's game.

Tickets to see the Eagles at the Linc this weekend start at $27.

French Montana at The Fillmore Philadelphia

French Montana is coming to The Fillmore and you've just got to see it to believe it.

That's right, this hip-hop star is bringing the heat to Philadelphia on Sunday for a stop on his Gotta See It To Believe It Tour. Montana will be joined by fellow artists Fabolous, Fivio Foreign, OT The Real, Pyrex Portiyay and Red McFly

The show pops off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to see this "Unforgettable" show start at $70.50

Trevor Noah: Off The Record Tour in Atlantic City

This weekend, two stand-up juggernauts will take center stage in Atlantic City. Kicking off the all-you-can-laugh weekend, beloved comedian Trevor Noah will perform live at Oceans Casino Resort on Friday at 9 p.m.

The Emmy winner's comedy career includes several Netflix specials, a host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" and, has served as a host for the Grammys four times. Noah's standup is known to blend humor and social commentary.

Tickets to see Noah's standup show start at $49.

Andrew Schulz: The Life Tour in Atlantic City

Then, on Saturday, Andrew Schulz takes the stage at Ocean Casino Resort's Ovation Hall for his popular "The Life Tour." Schulz, known for his unapologetic humor and off-the-cuff crowd interactions, will perform at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Tickets to Schulz's late show Saturday start at $39.

With back-to-back days from these comedic powerhouses, Atlantic City, this weekend, promises to be comedy central.

Summer of Love Music Festival

Let's get groovy in the Garden State! Haddon Township is hosting its Summer of Love Music Festival that's sure to be buzzin'! Get ready to go back in time to the best sounds of the 60s, 70s and 80s.

The festival runs from 2-10 p.m. Saturday on Haddon Ave and runs from Strawbridge Avenue to Cooper Street. Beyond wicked live tunes from groups like AM Radio, Eddie Berner, who is a former member of the Flock of Seagulls, Dancin' Machine, Invasion 65, and The Priceless Band, guests can check out food, craft vendors, and the beer garden.

You'll want to stay until the very end to whip out your best moves at 9 p.m. for the glow party! This electric event is free to attend.

Chinatown Summer Festival

The 2024 Chinatown Summer Festival is open Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. along 10th and Race streets. The event features live performances throughout the day and dozens of food and craft vendors. Festivalgoers can also play mahjong, Jenga and ping pong, have their faces painted or play in a bounce house.

The Philly Bookstore Crawl

It's the perfect time to dive into a new book as bookworms wrap up their summer reading. Don't miss the second annual Philadelphia Bookstore Crawl on Saturday.

Travel through Philadelphia's enchanting bookstore scene at your own pace as stores host special events. With no set path, crawlers can explore however they'd like.

The event website teases the possibility of discounted books, exciting giveaways and in-store author signings at participating stores.

Among the many stores participating are Uncle Bobbies at 5445 Germantown Ave, Umoja House at 6338 Germantown Ave, and Harriett's Bookshop at 258 E Girard Ave.

Click here for a full list of participating stores and a map to guide your literary adventure.