Hot Wheels monster truck event motoring in Philadelphia this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A monster event is motoring into Philadelphia this weekend as the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is back at Wells Fargo Center. The two-day event will bring fans' favorite Hot Wheels trucks to life.

Cody Holman, a second-generation driver, drives the Hot Wheels 5 Alarm monster truck.

"My dad drove monster trucks for 40 years," Holman said. "That's how I got my start."

Like many drivers, Holman says the atmosphere keeps him crashing and rolling over cars.

"My favorite part is getting to hang out with the Power Smashers Pre-Show," Holman said. "It's a party before the show starts. Fans get to come down, meet us, get autographs, take pictures with everybody."

Fans can enjoy two days of monster truck fun with the lights off, but all the trucks will be lit up. Fans will enjoy an epic glow party.

Holman said his truck debuted last year in Philadelphia, and he's happy to be back.

If you want to check out the show this weekend, there are two shows on Saturday — 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — and then one at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be bought online.