Bruce Springsteen performs first of 2 shows in Philadelphia after postponing 2023 concerts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bruce Springsteen performed one of his two shows in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Fans swarmed Citizens Bank Park in South Philly to see "the Boss" in action.

"It's magical. Bruce is magical," Chrissy Tarkett said.

Springsteen was finally back in Philadelphia after canceling last year's show due to an illness.

Fans say it's been a long time coming and they had a "Hungry Heart" to see him.

"He has been around forever and hasn't changed," Liz Derbyshire said.

Bruce Springsteen performs with Max Weinberg of the E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 21, 2024, in Philadelphia. LISA_LAKE / Getty Images

Concertgoers said they were in awe at his stamina and marathon performances.

"He has so much energy and he plays all the old stuff and the new stuff and everyone knows all the words," Cindy Keleher said.

"The fact that he is 74 and still does it this way is amazing. It gives me inspiration," Laura Neubauer said.

The merchandise tent was packed as people lined up to get their shirts.

Fans say every Springsteen concert is one for the books.

"He performs like nobody performs. The band is as tight as it can be. If you don't enjoy yourself here for three hours, there is something wrong with you," Bruce Edwards, of Maine, said.

Springsteen will have a second show on Friday, which begins at 7:30 p.m.