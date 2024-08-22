Bruce Springsteen setlist in Philadelphia opens with "Atlantic City." Here's the full playlist.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bruce Springsteen opened the first of his two concerts at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia this week with "Atlantic City" and then performed a 30-song setlist in over three hours for his fans.

Springsteen and The E Street Band was finally back in Philadelphia Wednesday night after canceling last year's shows due to illness.

"The fact that he is 74 and still does it this way is amazing," Springsteen fan Laura Neubauer told CBS News Philadelphia. "It gives me inspiration."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will return to Citizens Bank Park on Friday for the second show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for as low as $130 on SeatGeek and $146 on StubHub.

Setlist

Atlantic City Lonesome Day Night No Surrender Ghost Working on the Highway The Promised Land Spirit in the Night Hungry Heart Youngstown Long Walk Home The E Street Shuffle Nightshift Streets of Philadelphia Racing in the Street Last Man Standing Backstreets Because the NIght She's the One Wrecking Ball The Rising Badlands Thunder Road

Encore

Born to Run Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) Bobby Jean Dancing in the Dark Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out Twist and Shout I'll See You In My Dreams

Springsteen fans in the area who couldn't catch the rocker in Philly this week will have another chance to see him in September.

Springsteen and The E Street Band will headline the Sunday portion of the 2024 Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park. Other artists who are performing at the festival include Noah Kahan, The Gaslight Anthem and The Black Crowes.