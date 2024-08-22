Watch CBS News
Bruce Springsteen setlist in Philadelphia opens with "Atlantic City." Here's the full playlist.

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bruce Springsteen opened the first of his two concerts at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia this week with "Atlantic City" and then performed a 30-song setlist in over three hours for his fans.

Springsteen and The E Street Band was finally back in Philadelphia Wednesday night after canceling last year's shows due to illness.

"The fact that he is 74 and still does it this way is amazing," Springsteen fan Laura Neubauer told CBS News Philadelphia. "It gives me inspiration."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will return to Citizens Bank Park on Friday for the second show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for as low as $130 on SeatGeek and $146 on StubHub.

Setlist

  1. Atlantic City
  2. Lonesome Day
  3. Night
  4. No Surrender
  5. Ghost
  6. Working on the Highway
  7. The Promised Land
  8. Spirit in the Night
  9. Hungry Heart
  10. Youngstown
  11. Long Walk Home
  12. The E Street Shuffle
  13. Nightshift
  14. Streets of Philadelphia
  15. Racing in the Street
  16. Last Man Standing
  17. Backstreets
  18. Because the NIght
  19. She's the One
  20. Wrecking Ball
  21. The Rising
  22. Badlands
  23. Thunder Road

Encore

  1. Born to Run
  2. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
  3. Bobby Jean
  4. Dancing in the Dark
  5. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
  6. Twist and Shout
  7. I'll See You In My Dreams

Springsteen fans in the area who couldn't catch the rocker in Philly this week will have another chance to see him in September.

Springsteen and The E Street Band will headline the Sunday portion of the 2024 Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park. Other artists who are performing at the festival include Noah Kahan, The Gaslight Anthem and The Black Crowes.

Tom Dougherty

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.

