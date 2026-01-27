2 days after Philadelphia snowstorm, SEPTA riders having trouble commuting: "None of the sidewalks are clear"

Snow-covered sidewalks and freezing temperatures made Tuesday morning's commute a challenge for many public transit riders across Philadelphia, two days after a winter storm dumped more than 9 inches of snow on the city.

At the Wissahickon Transit Center, bus riders said the biggest hurdle wasn't just the bitter cold — it was getting to the bus stop safely.

"It's freezing. It's really cold," said Robert Emanuel, an East Falls resident who relies on public transit to get to work.

Emanuel said poorly plowed sidewalks and snow-covered walkways nearly caused him and his girlfriend to nearly miss their bus.

"Honestly, walking has been really tough. None of the sidewalks are clear," Emanuel said. "The roads are OK. They could be better, but just walking here from the house was terrible."

He said the pair were able to catch their bus only after flagging the driver down.

"Because the sidewalk was so bad, we almost missed it," Emanuel said. "He was nice enough to stop."

Crews have been working to clear bus stops throughout the city, but riders said accessing buses remains difficult. Large snowbanks and icy patches often force passengers to climb over embankments and step directly into busy streets to board.

Some riders said they came prepared for the frigid conditions.

"I'm very prepared. I don't like to be cold," Meg Gliwa, of Belmont Hills, said.

Ryan Evans, of North Philadelphia, agreed, saying he dressed in layers to brace for long waits.

"I'm well layered, got gloves, socks and so forth, so I'm pretty good for right now," Evans said.

Even for riders dressed for the weather, uncertainty about bus arrivals added to the frustration. Several said transit apps were not consistently updated, leaving riders unsure when, or if, their bus would arrive.

"The apps for SEPTA aren't updated on the 61 on Main Street," said Kenny, a Manayunk resident. "There are people waiting everywhere to catch buses, and the app's not updating, so you don't know what's going on."

A SEPTA spokesperson urged riders to check the SEPTA app for service alerts, saying it is the primary platform for posting updates about delays and service changes.

Still, riders said they expect ongoing issues until streets and sidewalks are fully cleared.

"Streets aren't cleared in Manayunk yet," Kenny said. "Trying to get buses, just trying to get around, is almost impossible."