Won the lottery? Guide on claiming your jackpot in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dreaming of hitting the jackpot and becoming an instant millionaire is a fantasy shared by many, but what happens when that dream becomes a reality? Winning the lottery is an exhilarating experience, but navigating the process of claiming your prize can be daunting if you don't know how to get it.

Whether you're in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, or Delaware, here's a comprehensive guide to help you claim your winnings.

The first crucial step

Before diving into the intricacies of claiming your prize there's one golden rule you must follow regardless of where you purchased your ticket: always sign the back!

This simple action helps safeguard your ticket and ensures that you're the rightful owner in case it gets lost or stolen.

Claiming your prize in Pennsylvania

If you're fortunate enough to score a winning ticket in Pennsylvania, you'll need to head to the Pennsylvania Lottery headquarters located in Middletown, south of Harrisburg, to claim your prize in person.

Once there, lottery officials will validate your ticket. According to the PA Lottery website, it typically takes about four to six weeks to receive your winnings.

It's important to note that lottery winners in Pennsylvania cannot remain anonymous. The website states this is to let people know that the winners are real people.

Claiming your prize in Delaware

In Delaware, claiming your prize is a relatively straightforward process.

After signing the back of your winning ticket, visit one of the two Delaware Lottery Claim centers with your ID and Social Security card.

Unlike Pennsylvania, Delaware winners have the option to remain anonymous.

Claiming your prize in New Jersey

For New Jersey lottery winners, the process begins by calling 800-222-0996 to schedule an appointment to submit your claim in person.

All appointments take place at the New Jersey Lottery Headquarters in Lawrence Township.

Once there, your ticket will be validated, and a representative from the public information office will address any questions you may have about your newfound wealth.

Notably, winners in New Jersey have the choice to keep their identity private unless they opt to go public.

Winning the lottery is a life-changing event, but claiming your prize doesn't have to be overwhelming.

By following these step-by-step instructions tailored to Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware winners, you can navigate the process with confidence and ease.

So, if luck is on your side and you find yourself holding the winning ticket, remember to sign the back and embark on your journey to claim your fortune.