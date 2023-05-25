Watch CBS News
Woman shoots man armed with crowbar in University City: police

By Tom Ignudo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man was shot by a woman after he broke the window of her vehicle in University City with a crowbar, Philadelphia police said Wednesday.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 30th and Chestnut Streets. Police called it a "road rage" incident. 

Police said the 27-year-old woman was in her vehicle in University City when the 22-year-old man approached her car with a crowbar. After he broke the woman's passenger-side rear window, the 27-year-old woman shot the man in the groin, authorities said. 

Police said the man dropped the crowbar in the woman's vehicle and hopped in his car and drove to Center City. Authorities found the man outside of his vehicle at the intersection of 23rd and Market Streets suffering from a gunshot wound to his groin just before 5:30 p.m.

The 22-year-old man was placed in critical condition at Presbyterian Hospital, according to police. 

Police said the woman has a license to carry. They found the one spent shell casing in her vehicle. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

