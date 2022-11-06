Watch CBS News
Crime

12-year-old boy shot twice in Strawberry Mansion: police

By Thomas Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot twice in the head in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened inside a second floor apartment on the 3100 block of North 33rd Street just after 9 p.m.

Police say the boy was shot once in the left temple and once in the nose. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. 

A weapon was recovered and an arrest was made, according to police. 

First published on November 5, 2022 / 10:25 PM

