Suspect shot, killed by Philadelphia police in Olney after firing shots at officers, leading them on chase

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

CBS Philadelphia

A suspect was shot and killed by Philadelphia police in Olney after firing shots at officers and leading them on a chase on Monday night, authorities said. 

Police said the chase ended at around 8 p.m. at F Street and Roosevelt Boulevard. It's unclear where the chase started or what led up to the suspect allegedly firing a gun at officers.

lns-roosevelt-ave-police-pursuit-042825-frame-43800.jpg
Chopper 3 was over the scene of the shooting in Olney on Roosevelt Boulevard, where there's a large police presence. CBS News Philadelphia

The suspect who was shot was taken to Einstein Medical Center and died due to their injuries, police said. 

Police said multiple officers fired shots at the suspect.

A Philadelphia officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after crashing their vehicle while responding the chase, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tom Ignudo

