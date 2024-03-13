4th suspect identified in Philadelphia bus stop shooting that injured 8 Northeast High School students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The fourth suspect wanted in a shooting that injured eight Northeast High School students at a SEPTA bus stop last week was identified Wednesday as 17-year-old Asir Boone. U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Boone's arrest.

U.S. Marshals describe Boone as 5-foot-6, about 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe he frequents Philadelphia's Olney section and his last known address is in the 500 block of West Manheim Street in Germantown.

U.S. Marshals

"A deadline has come and gone for Asir Boone to turn himself in," Robert Clark, the supervisory deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service, said.

Wednesday marks one week since the shooting at 5 Points.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, in Northeast Philadelphia's Burholme section at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues. Investigators claim four gunmen in a stolen Hyundai fired more than 30 rounds at a SEPTA bus, injuring eight Northeast High School students.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic.

Two SEPTA buses were caught in the crossfire. No one on board was injured.

Last Wednesday night, Philadelphia police released surveillance video from a Dunkin' showing three suspects running out of a Hyundai toward the bus stop and then driving away.

The car was later found in Olney, and police believe it was stolen.

Over the weekend, Philadelphia police arrested 18-year-olds Jamaal Tucker and Ahnile Buggs for their alleged involvement in the shooting. Police said Tucker turned himself in Friday. Buggs was arrested Saturday morning by U.S. Marshals.

Police said a weapon used in the shooting was recovered where Buggs was staying.

By Tuesday afternoon, police arrested the third suspect, 19-year-old Jermahd Carter, at a home in Parkwood.

Buggs, Carter and Tucker are all charged in connection with the shooting.

Northeast High School students are all back to in-person learning.

Anyone with information about Boone's whereabouts can contact the U.S. Marshal's tipline at 1-866-865-8477 or submit a tip online.

This is a developing story and will be updated.