Philadelphia man charged with murdering Norristown man after firing gun from second-story window, police say

A 40-year-old man has been charged with murdering a Norristown man in a shooting in North Philadelphia earlier this week, police said.

Dwayne Robinson was charged with murder and other offenses Wednesday in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Quamar Adams on the 3500 block of North Warnock Street, police said.

The shooting happened Monday at around 1:40 a.m., according to police. Officers who responded to the area found Adams with multiple gunshots to his back and unresponsive between two parked cars on the 3500 block of North Warnock Street. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:05 a.m., police said.

Police said that Robinson fired a gun at Adams from a second-story window.