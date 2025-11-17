Man fatally shot while trying to break into car in North Philadelphia, police say

A man was shot and killed early Monday morning while allegedly breaking into a car in North Philadelphia, police said.

Philadelphia Captain Shaun Butts said officers were called to the area of Warnock Street and Rising Sun Avenue around 1:30 a.m. where they found a man who'd been shot two times, once in the back and once in the head.

Butts said investigators believe the victim was trying to break into a black Mercedes Benz that was parked on the corner of the street.

Police said they haven't recovered a gun in connection with the shooting and don't know who fired the fatal shots, but they do believe the victim also fired a shot.

Butts said the victim was taken by officers to a nearby hospital, where he died about half an hour later.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.