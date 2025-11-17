Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot while trying to break into car in North Philadelphia, police say

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
Read Full Bio
Alexandra Simon,
Josh Sanders

/ CBS Philadelphia

A man was shot and killed early Monday morning while allegedly breaking into a car in North Philadelphia, police said.

Philadelphia Captain Shaun Butts said officers were called to the area of Warnock Street and Rising Sun Avenue around 1:30 a.m. where they found a man who'd been shot two times, once in the back and once in the head.

Butts said investigators believe the victim was trying to break into a black Mercedes Benz that was parked on the corner of the street.

Police said they haven't recovered a gun in connection with the shooting and don't know who fired the fatal shots, but they do believe the victim also fired a shot.

Butts said the victim was taken by officers to a nearby hospital, where he died about half an hour later.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.

Hayley D'Amico contributed to this report.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue