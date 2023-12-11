Man shot in head, killed in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 31-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head in North Philadelphia Monday evening, police said.

Police responded to the scene of a shooting inside the first floor entry way of a property on the 1000 block of West Ontario Street just before 6 p.m.

Once inside, they found a 31-year-old man had been shot once in the head. Police took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 6:15 p.m.

No weapons were recovered, according to police.