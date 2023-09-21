Kingsessing shooting leaves man dead, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in the back and killed in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section on Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Regent Street just after 9 p.m.

Police said the 32-year-old was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:29 p.m., authorities said.

Police said 20 shots were fired during the incident.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made so far, police said.