Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia shooting injures 7 people; 2 in critical condition after suspect fired over 50 rounds, police say

By Terra Sullivan, Kyle Burton, Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

2 in critical condition after shooting injures 7 people in North Philadelphia
2 in critical condition after shooting injures 7 people in North Philadelphia 00:42

Police are searching for a single suspect who may have fired over 50 shots in a shooting that injured seven people in North Philadelphia. 

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police set up two crime scenes – one on the 2500 block of North Jessup Street and a second around the corner at 11th and Cumberland streets.

One of the victims is a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the chest. All were taken to Temple University Hospital. Two people were placed in critical condition and the other five are expected to survive, police said at the scene.

Philadelphia police were investigating the motive for the shooting.

Police believe the shooter was a juvenile male dressed in all black clothing, Capt. Shaun

north-philadelphia-shooting-today-gun-violence-crime.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.