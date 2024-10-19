Philadelphia shooting injures 7 people; 2 in critical condition after suspect fired over 50 rounds, police say

2 in critical condition after shooting injures 7 people in North Philadelphia

Police are searching for a single suspect who may have fired over 50 shots in a shooting that injured seven people in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police set up two crime scenes – one on the 2500 block of North Jessup Street and a second around the corner at 11th and Cumberland streets.

One of the victims is a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the chest. All were taken to Temple University Hospital. Two people were placed in critical condition and the other five are expected to survive, police said at the scene.

Philadelphia police were investigating the motive for the shooting.

Police believe the shooter was a juvenile male dressed in all black clothing, Capt. Shaun