1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near elementary school in Philadelphia's Logan section, police say

One teen died and another was injured after they were shot near an elementary school in the Logan section of Philadelphia Thursday evening, police said.

An 18-year-old who had multiple gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital and has died from his injuries, according to police.

The other victim, a 17-year-old boy, is in stable condition with three gunshot wounds, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting, which happened around 6 p.m. near James Logan School at 17th and Ruscomb streets. They have not made any arrests or determined a motive.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the shooting happened at a popular playground and a courtyard area at the school. At least 38 shots were fired from two different semi-automatic weapons, he said.

"For someone to fire 38 shots on school property during the day, it's just a very, very heinous crime," Small said.

Small said police will use video footage from cameras at the school and the surrounding area in the investigation.

Kevin Lewis with the Philadelphia Anti-Drug Anti-Violence Network was at the scene to talk to neighbors and offer resources and mentoring. Kids need more positive programming, he said.

"I feel for the families and these kids because some of them just don't have what it takes to survive here, and it's just, people take advantage of kids, and it just hurts," Lewis said.

Lewis mentioned the recent fatal shooting of Philly rapper Qidere Johnson, who used the stage name LGP QUA and was known for spreading a positive message.

"That can deter a kid from like, if I'm doing something right, somebody can just come up and take my life for just nothing," he said.

"It just hurts your heart," Lewis said.