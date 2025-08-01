Teen killed in shooting outside North Philadelphia church, police say

A teenager is dead after gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia church early Friday morning, police said.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small tells CBS News Philadelphia officers and medics responded to the 1700 block of West Huntingdon Street for reports of a shooting just before 2 a.m.

When they arrived, police found the teen lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the face and chest. Medics transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The teen has not yet been identified. Small said officers with him at the hospital described him to be "very young" in his mid- to late teens.

Police real-time crime cameras showed the victim walking with two other young men when the shots were fired. The two were then seen fleeing eastbound on West Huntingdon Street after shots rang out.

About a half hour after the shooting, two teens showed up at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in a dark-colored sedan, Small said. The pair included a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in one of his legs and another young man who was unconscious with gunshot wounds in his back and one of his legs.

Detectives are investigating whether those teens are the same two who were seen with the victim, and how they are connected to the deadly shooting.

Police are also investigating whether the sedan the teens arrived in was stolen, as it had a screwdriver in the ignition and its back window was blown out.

Police also learned a dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the scene of the shooting.