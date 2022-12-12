Frankford shooting leaves man dead, teenager injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section has left a man dead and a teenage boy injured on Monday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Jackson Street just after 3:45 a.m.

Police say the man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene at 4:17 a.m.

The second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot twice in his right thigh. He was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, police say.

The shooting is under investigation.