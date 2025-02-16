Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood leaves man dead, another wounded, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Couple injured in Mantua shooting, suspect arrested in NJ veterinarian murder | Digital Brief
Couple injured in Mantua shooting, suspect arrested in NJ veterinarian murder | Digital Brief 03:52

A shooting in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood has left one man dead and another wounded on Sunday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 6300 block of North Lambert Street at around 8:30 p.m., according to police. 

Police said a 33-year-old man and 38-year-old man were both shot and taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center. The 33-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body and pronounced dead at 9:08 p.m. The 38-year-old was placed in extremely critical condition, police said. 

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered, according to police. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.