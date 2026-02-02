20-year-old man shot in head, killed in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood, police say

A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Brill Street at around 10 p.m., according to police.

Police said officers and medics arrived at the scene and found a 20-year-old man in the driver's seat of his Honda with a gunshot wound to the head. His car was still running after he was shot. Police said it drifted into a pile of snow, where it came to a halt.

The 20-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:32 p.m., according to police.

Police said two men in dark clothing were seen in surveillance video obtained by police running on Brill Street after the shooting.

Police said investigators found two spent shell casings on the street. The 20-year-old's car was shot at least two times, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation.

Earlier Monday night, a shooting at a storage unit in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood left a man wounded, according to police.