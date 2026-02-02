Watch CBS News
Shooting at Northeast Philadelphia storage unit leaves man injured, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
A man was shot during a robbery at a storage unit in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night, police said. 

The shooting happened inside the Good Deal Self Storage on the 5400 block of Eadom Street in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood at around 7 p.m., according to police. 

Police said the man was shot in the chest and suffered a graze wound on his head. He was taken to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition. 

The alleged shooter was wearing a mask, according to police. It's unclear what he got away with during the robbery. 

Investigators are working to obtain surveillance video as they investigate the shooting.

