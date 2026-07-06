Philadelphia police ID officer who fatally shot suicidal man outside St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

Philadelphia police identified the officer who shot and killed a man who was experiencing a mental health crisis outside St. Christopher's Hospital for Children last week.

Police said Officer Azieme Lindsey shot and killed 32-year-old Joseph Smithers outside St. Christopher's Hospital around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Smithers' girlfriend, a 29-year-old woman, suffered a graze wound to the side of her neck in the shooting, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the area of St. Christopher's Hospital for a report of a person with a weapon.

An investigation later revealed that the original 911 caller was Smithers' family member. The relative was concerned that he was "experiencing a mental health crisis and was suicidal," police said.

Around the time of the 911 call from the family member, police said that Smithers had been "directed away from the hospital by security because he had been asked to leave the day before and was no longer permitted on the property." Smithers then left without incident, police said.

When two Philadelphia officers from the 25th district, including Lindsey, arrived, security directed them to a nearby bus stop where Smithers had last been seen, according to police.

As Lindsey exited a marked patrol vehicle, police said Smithers began moving backward and removed a handgun from his waistband. That's when Lindsey discharged his weapon, fatally striking Smithers. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:44 a.m., police said.

Police said a Smith & Wesson M&P pistol legally registered to Smithers was recovered at the scene.

Lindsey and the other officer were both wearing body cameras that were activated during the incident, police said. Per department policy, Lindsey was placed on administrative duty as the investigation into the shooting continues.

Last week, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel vowed to fully investigate how the shooting unfolded.

"It's an unfortunate circumstance," Bethel said. "It's very difficult when you see these instances play out, and we'll go through and investigate. We'll go through how the call came in, how things went through, if there was anything we could've done better. I don't know that at this point. But we have a duty as an organization to make sure we get these things right."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.