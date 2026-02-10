Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia sheriff's deputy shoots teen attempting to steal his car, police say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt,
Paxton Reese, Josh Sanders

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

An off-duty Philadelphia sheriff's deputy and a family member shot at a teenager who had broken into the deputy's car and may have been trying to steal it, according to police.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of Bunting Place in the city's Eastwick section around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call reporting gunshots, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police officers spoke with the off-duty deputy in the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office who said he went outside his home and saw the teenager inside his car, a Honda Accord. The off-duty deputy then fired his weapon, and so did one of the deputy's relatives, Small said.

The teen then fled the scene and got into a car. Minutes later, police were notified about a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds being dropped off at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The sheriff's officer was taken to the hospital and identified the teen as the one he saw inside the Honda.

The teen had gunshot wounds in his leg and was listed in stable condition. He also had "devices that are used to break into vehicles" including key fob cloning devices and a screwdriver, Small said.

Police found four spent shell casings outside the house and near the Honda and don't believe the teenager was carrying a weapon.

Investigators will retrieve footage from surveillance cameras which recorded some of the incident.

Police have previously warned drivers about car theft going high-tech, including one method where thieves can hack and reprogram your car's key fob. The department's "Together, We Can Prevent Auto Theft" campaign recommended RFID-blocking technology like phone cases and a bag for your key fob to help block the signal before a car thief can get into your vehicle.

Matt Cavallo contributed to this report.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue