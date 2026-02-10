Philadelphia sheriff's deputy shoots teen attempting to steal his car, police say

An off-duty Philadelphia sheriff's deputy and a family member shot at a teenager who had broken into the deputy's car and may have been trying to steal it, according to police.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of Bunting Place in the city's Eastwick section around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call reporting gunshots, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police officers spoke with the off-duty deputy in the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office who said he went outside his home and saw the teenager inside his car, a Honda Accord. The off-duty deputy then fired his weapon, and so did one of the deputy's relatives, Small said.

The teen then fled the scene and got into a car. Minutes later, police were notified about a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds being dropped off at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The sheriff's officer was taken to the hospital and identified the teen as the one he saw inside the Honda.

The teen had gunshot wounds in his leg and was listed in stable condition. He also had "devices that are used to break into vehicles" including key fob cloning devices and a screwdriver, Small said.

Police found four spent shell casings outside the house and near the Honda and don't believe the teenager was carrying a weapon.

Investigators will retrieve footage from surveillance cameras which recorded some of the incident.

Police have previously warned drivers about car theft going high-tech, including one method where thieves can hack and reprogram your car's key fob. The department's "Together, We Can Prevent Auto Theft" campaign recommended RFID-blocking technology like phone cases and a bag for your key fob to help block the signal before a car thief can get into your vehicle.