Philadelphia police launch new campaign to cut down on high-tech auto thefts

By Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia police will kick off a major new campaign Thursday to help protect your car from theft.

Investigators say car theft has gone high-tech, where thieves will hack and reprogram your car's key fob, or a different key fob that they can match to your car.

In the "Together, We Can Prevent Auto Theft" campaign, officers will be going door-to-door in areas they've identified as hot spots for vehicle theft.

2025 numbers are to date.

They want to teach car owners about the best, practical ways to protect their vehicles.

In 2023, CBS News Philadelphia reported on a spike in car thefts, with nearly 24,000 vehicles stolen in just one year.

The number dropped to about 15,800 in 2024. This year, about 14,000 vehicles have been stolen, up 3% from this time last year.

One way to cut down on car thefts is to go old school. Officers will be handing out steering wheel locks to car owners.

