Philadelphia Second Alarmers has proudly served the city's first responders for over a century

Philadelphia Second Alarmers has been supporting first responders in the city for over 10 years

Philadelphia Second Alarmers has been supporting first responders in the city for over 10 years

Philadelphia Second Alarmers has been supporting first responders in the city for over 10 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — "Anytime, anywhere," is the heart behind the Philadelphia Second Alarmers' and its mission to care for the city's finest.

"I don't think there's many organizations in the city that have 100 years legacy," said Chief Chris Gowen with the Philadelphia Second Alarmers Association.

Gowen has led the PSAA for just over a year and a half. Like many of his 45 volunteers, he is a retired firefighter.

"At the time we only responded to anything above two alarms, now we respond to every single house fire that goes on out there," said Gowen.

Since 1921, the Second Alarmers has made sure the city's finest have been provided for when operations are prolonged at city events and emergencies.

"We're all here to provide the hydration and the nutritional needs and the comfort items for the fire and police departments all through a day like today as hot as it is you can see we have a lot of people here," said Gowen.

"Anytime, anywhere," they have responded to an estimated 650 callouts this year. Not only do they hand out water, but they also hand out a special drink known to many who wear a bag as "bug juice."

"We take a bottle of water, we empty out just down to the paper line, pour in three squirts of the lime. It's sugary. It gives them a little bit of energy," said Gowen.

The chief said the PSAA is 100% funded through donations and grants mostly through city fire and police departments. Gowen said it's Philadelphia pride that he and his team keep at the heart of what they do.

"We do it for the love of the city, for the love of the fire department and the police department and to show there are a bunch of people in the city that truly care that our guys are taken care of out there," said Gowen.