School District of Philadelphia could move some classes to virtual learning if SEPTA workers strike

With a SEPTA strike "imminent," the School District of Philadelphia might move some classes to virtual learning.

On Sunday, the Philadelphia School District announced multiple plans it's considering as the potential strike would affect nearly 51,000 students who rely on the bus and subway to get to school.

"I respect the right of union members to advocate for themselves," School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony B. Watlington said in a statement. "I do hope that this strike can be avoided so that we can continue to operate normally and support the social, emotional and academic needs of our students without disruption."

The School District of Philadelphia said that in cases where student or staff attendance is "dramatically affected by the strike," it may recommend that certain schools transition to virtual learning.

"In such a case, District and school leadership will ensure that all students, including and especially those with special needs, are equipped with the digital and physical materials they need to participate in virtual learning," the school district said in a statement. "Teachers will not deliver in-person and virtual instruction at the same time."

Students who are late or absent due to the SEPTA strike won't be marked late and will be excused with a note from their parent or guardian. School district staff who are late because of SEPTA will also be excused.

Transport Workers Union Local 234, the largest SEPTA union representing 5,000 bus, subway and trolley operators and mechanics, authorized a strike last month. They've been working with a contract since Nov. 7.

Union leaders warned Friday that a strike is "imminent" after weeks of negotiating a new contract.

The union is fighting for better wages and sick pay, pension increases and better health care. The union also wants a two-year contract rather than going year to year, as they have been since 2023.