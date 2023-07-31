Philadelphia School District kicks off back-to-school celebration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's hard to believe, but it's already time to think about going back to school. The School District of Philadelphia is kicking off its back-to-school celebration and bus tour Monday.

The school district wants to ensure families have all the information they need before students return to class in about five weeks.

The back-to-school celebration and bus tour will kick off Monday at 10 a.m. at Martin Luther King High School in East Germantown.

It's the district's third year hosting the series of events. It's an all-in effort to get students excited for the first day of school.

The celebration is also an opportunity for families to ask questions, register students and sign up for the parent portal.

At selected stops, free immunizations are available for students. All students will walk away with a backpack full of supplies.

There are 11 stops on the tour from now until Aug. 18.