Fight leads to lockdown at Roxborough High School, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A brief scare happened on Monday morning at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia after a fight led to a lockdown.

A district spokeswoman told Eyewitness News two girls who don't belong in the school went there to help a friend who thought she was going to get into a fight.

A fight did break out, and one of the girls suffered a cut after getting punched above the eye.

The lockdown lasted about 20 minutes.

Police are now investigating the fight.