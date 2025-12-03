Holiday celebration brings comfort to families at Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House

Families caring for seriously ill children received a moment of comfort and holiday joy Wednesday as CVS Health partnered with the Ronald McDonald House in University City to host a festive celebration designed to give them a break from medical routines.

Ten-year-old Gabe Peterson, who has lived with complex congenital heart defects since birth, was among the children enjoying the event. His family has stayed at the Ronald McDonald House since he was eight days old while he undergoes ongoing treatment and surgeries.

"They make me feel safe," Peterson said.

Partners with CVS Health helped transform the house with holiday décor, crafts, dinner and giveaways, including blankets, teddy bears and gift cards. Organizers said the goal was to bring families a few hours of normalcy during a season many spend inside hospitals and care centers.

"We're hoping that with the blankets, with the bears … that the families feel joy and warmth in an otherwise challenging time," said Jenny McColloch, vice president of community impact and chief sustainability officer for CVS Health.

Philadelphia-based interior designer Meghan Gallagher, hired by CVS Health for the celebration, decorated the Ronald McDonald House with bright ornaments, trees and colorful holiday accents. She said she wanted families to feel "a little bit of joy, a little bit of comfort" the moment they walked in.

Gabe's mother, Jessica Allen, said each detail made a difference.

"It makes it so nice for all of the families to be able to have the spirit of the holidays, and just all of the love and kindness that you see come out around the Ronald McDonald House," she said.

The Ronald McDonald House will continue its holiday events next week with a 14-foot Christmas tree lighting on Tuesday.