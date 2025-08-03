Part of Market Street in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood will close for months due to construction

Part of Market Street in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood will be closed for up to three months as the city begins construction on Monday aimed at making the road safer.

The Streets Department announced on Sunday that the partial closures and detours on Market Street will begin on Monday between Front and 6th streets.

The project, named the Market Street Old City improvement project, will include sidewalk-level bike lanes, concrete bus boarding bump-outs and left turn lanes, according to the city.

When the project was introduced, the city hoped it would be completed in time for the country's 250th birthday in 2026, as Philadelphia is set to host multiple events, including the MLB All-Star Game, FIFA World Cup matches and more.

Part of Market Street in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood will be closed for up to three months as the city begins construction on Monday aimed at making the road safer. City of Philadelphia

The city said the westbound lane of Market Street from 2nd and 6th streets will be closed, and westbound traffic will be detoured to Arch Street.

Eastbound traffic will get by on Market Street with two lanes from 6th to 5th streets, and then one lane from 5th Street to Front Street, the city said.

According to the city, businesses and residences along Market Street will still be accessible during the construction. Temporary loading and delivery areas will be provided on Market Street and nearby cross streets depending on where construction is underway.

SEPTA stations, including 2nd and 5th Street stations on the Market-Frankford Line, will both remain open with temporary elevator and staircase closures. The city says that bus stops on Market Street and cross streets nearby might be affected by the closure. Riders should follow SEPTA alerts for the latest info and look for posted signage along Market Street for the stops.

The city says the Navy Yard Shuttle will stop at 6th and Market streets, and riders should follow the shuttle's website for updates.