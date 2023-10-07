"Horrific acts of war": How local leaders are responding to Hamas attacks in Israel
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Leaders across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware condemned violence in Israel and the Palestinian territory of Gaza on Saturday. The Hamas militant group's incursion in southern Israel is the deadliest attack in the nation in decades.
Israel's rescue service Zaka says 200 people were killed in the Hamas militant group's incursion into southern Israel and an additional 1,100 people were wounded.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported 232 Palestinians have died and 1,697 injured in the fighting.
The Israeli government says Hamas is holding civilians and soldiers hostage. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is "at war."
The attacks came on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, which began on Oct. 6, 1973 and ended 19 days later.
Saturday is Simchat Torah, a day when members of the Jewish faith complete the annual reading of the Torah scroll — a day normally meant to be joyous.
Local leaders' statements on Saturday supported Israel and condemned Hamas.
Menendez posted a statement on his account on X.
"I emphatically condemn the murderous invasion by Hamas into Israel during its religious holidays. The killing of innocent Israelis in their homes by Hamas, during an invasion from Gaza, shows them to be what they are - a murderous terrorist organization.
I hope Israel's detractors will now understand the constant life & death struggle the Israeli people live with every day. It's time for the international community to unequivocally condemn Hamas.
The U.S. must unequivocally stand with Israel at this time of war with Hamas."
