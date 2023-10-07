"Horrific acts of war": How local leaders are responding to Hamas attacks in Israel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Leaders across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware condemned violence in Israel and the Palestinian territory of Gaza on Saturday. The Hamas militant group's incursion in southern Israel is the deadliest attack in the nation in decades.

Israel's rescue service Zaka says 200 people were killed in the Hamas militant group's incursion into southern Israel and an additional 1,100 people were wounded.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported 232 Palestinians have died and 1,697 injured in the fighting.

The Israeli government says Hamas is holding civilians and soldiers hostage. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is "at war."

The attacks came on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, which began on Oct. 6, 1973 and ended 19 days later.

Saturday is Simchat Torah, a day when members of the Jewish faith complete the annual reading of the Torah scroll — a day normally meant to be joyous.

READ MORE: U.S. leaders vow support for Israel after deadly Hamas attacks: "There is never any justification for terrorism"

Local leaders' statements on Saturday supported Israel and condemned Hamas.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa.

I condemn the horrific acts of war in Israel by Hamas and their enablers. These attacks on innocent Israeli civilians are abhorrent and warrant world condemnation and outrage. Our family has shared many special moments in Israel and our hearts break for those living this horror… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) October 7, 2023

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

I unequivocally condemn Hamas’ unprovoked invasion and attacks against Israel. This violence against civilians is reprehensible, and I will work with the administration to ensure the people of Israel have what they need to defend themselves against these atrocities. — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) October 7, 2023

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ

I am deeply disturbed by the unprovoked attacks against Israel from Hamas terrorists, and mourn the loss of innocent lives.



The US must stand with Israel against such barbarism and pledge unwavering support in their fight for peace and security. — Congressman Jeff Van Drew (@Congressman_JVD) October 7, 2023

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

Horrific scenes of unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists on innocent Israeli civilians, including children. — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) October 7, 2023

Gov. Phil Murphy, D-NJ

Tammy and I are sickened by the videos and images of Hamas terrorists attacking, killing, and kidnapping innocent Israeli civilians in an unprecedented coordinated series of terrorist attacks.



We share the pain that so many are feeling today in Israel, NJ, and across the world. pic.twitter.com/nxn73zRfsh — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 7, 2023

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del.

I am appalled at the attacks we are seeing across Israel, and condemn those responsible for this violence in the strongest possible terms. I am proud to stand with the people of Israel as they defend themselves against these acts of terrorism. — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) October 7, 2023

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.

Hamas has launched a coordinated terrorist attack against Israel, starting with thousands of rockets fired upon innocent Israelis and continued violence throughout the day.



The United States must stand with Israel and its right to self defense. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) October 7, 2023

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.

I forcefully condemn these cowardly, horrifying, unprovoked attacks on Israel by Hamas.



Attacking innocent civilians is particularly despicable and reflects the craven behavior of this terrorist group.



I unequivocally stand with the people of Israel now, and always. — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) October 7, 2023

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-NJ

Menendez posted a statement on his account on X.

"I emphatically condemn the murderous invasion by Hamas into Israel during its religious holidays. The killing of innocent Israelis in their homes by Hamas, during an invasion from Gaza, shows them to be what they are - a murderous terrorist organization.

I hope Israel's detractors will now understand the constant life & death struggle the Israeli people live with every day. It's time for the international community to unequivocally condemn Hamas.

The U.S. must unequivocally stand with Israel at this time of war with Hamas."