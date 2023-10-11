NJ teen Edan Alexander serving in IDF missing in Israel-Hamas war, Gov. Murphy says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former New Jersey resident is among the dozens of Israeli soldiers missing five days after the deadly surprise attack by Hamas on Israel.

Edan Alexander, a 19-year-old graduate of Tenafly High School in Bergen County, is among the missing, Gov. Phil Murphy said at an event in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday night.

Alexander graduated in 2022 and was serving in the Israel Defense Forces.

He was on duty near the Gaza Strip border at the time of the attacks and has not been seen since.

Residents in Gaza are facing an imminent loss of electricity -- as fuel supplies run dangerously low in the sealed-off territory.

Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes on suspected Hamas targets late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Israel has called up more than 300,000 reservists to serve after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war.

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered flags to fly at half staff and the State Capitol Complex to be lit up blue in support of Israel.

A rally was held at Philadelphia's City Hall on Tuesday.