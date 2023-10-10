Supporters of Israel, Palestinians in Philadelphia region make passionate pleas as war begins

Why is Hamas attacking Israel -- and why now? Why is Hamas attacking Israel -- and why now? 08:00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Supporters of Israel and backers of Palestinians cause are making passionate pleas in the Philadelphia area Monday night.

Many have relatives in both Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Hundreds of people from the Jewish community who stand with Israel condemned recent acts of terror and brutality by Hamas.

But in the Philly region, there are also supporters for Palestinians– advocating for Palestinian rights.

Eyes overflowed with tears as hundreds of Jewish people from across the Philadelphia area gathered in Wynnewood, sending prayers to their homeland of Israel.

"They're being terrorized," Michele Levin, of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, said. "They've been destroyed and we stand with them."

Early Saturday morning, the Hamas militant group launched a surprise attack on Israel.

In the days since more than 1,500 people have been killed on both sides.

Sara Partiyeli Bloom is Iranian, but has family living in Israel, including her 85-year-old mom. Her family texted her a video of Israeli soldiers patrolling the streets right outside their apartment.

"It really hurts me so much that my family has to go through this," Partiyeli Bloom said.

At the rally organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia Monday night, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, an American Jew, voiced his and the state's solidarity with Israel.

"The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania stands in solidarity with Israel and strongly against terror," Shapiro said.

And so have New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Delaware Gov. John Carney.

But Delaware's 26th District State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton explained the Israeli-Palestinian conflict dates back decades.

And while she grieves the lives lost on both sides, she does not stand with Israel.

"I think it's disappointing to see the conflation of what it is to be Palestinian with Hamas," Wilson-Anton said. "The state of affairs for Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip has really deteriorated and a lot of that is because of the state of Israel and what I would say are dehumanizing practices. I don't stand with policies like that."

On Sunday, a pro-Palestinians rally was held in Center City advocating for Palestinian rights and demanding an end to Israeli occupation.

"They all deserve to live in peace and the only way to get to peace is to treat people with the respect and dignity they deserve," Wilson-Anton said.