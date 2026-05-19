Record heat, poor air quality in Philadelphia region create dangerous conditions for sensitive groups

The Philadelphia region is facing a double whammy of record-breaking heat mixed with the area's poor air quality. Some doctors say it's dangerous for sensitive groups.

Along Kelly Drive, runners, bikers and rowers are enduring record-breaking temperatures.

Caryelle Vilaubi, the director of the Camden County Department of Health, says a code orange air quality alert means the area's air pollution can be even more dangerous for certain groups.

"We're most worried about the people who are most vulnerable to this extreme heat," she said. "So, we're worried about people who have to work outside, our older adults, our infants and children, pregnant people, and those with chronic diseases like heart disease or kidney conditions."

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service confirmed the Philadelphia area reached 97 degrees, setting a new record. Throw in the humidity and it feels much hotter.

The heat-related illness symptoms can include high body temperature, headache, dizziness and confusion.

"It's also really important they take breaks from this extreme heat — going into shaded areas whenever possible, going into an air-conditioned area," Vilaubi said.

Tiffany Forrand says she is prepared when she's at the playground with her son.

"I think, no matter whatever time we go out, we always have water," Forrand said.

Doctors say water is the best way to avoid dehydration. The symptoms to watch out for include being thirsty, having dark urine and feeling fatigued.

"Drink water frequently throughout the day and we're not going to wait until we're thirsty. It's really important that people are drinking frequently," Vilaubi said.

Down the shore in Cape May, New Jersey, it's a little more comfortable with a beach breeze, but it feels like a summer sizzler has started early.

"We got lots of water. Definitely an umbrella even though it's May; it was really hot out," Sophie Thompson said.

About 1,220 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year, according to the CDC.