Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market up for "Best Public Market In America." Here's how to vote.

Reading Terminal Market is once again in the running for the title of best public market in the country in USA Today's annual 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The Philadelphia market is one of the 20 nominees competing for the award for the fifth consecutive year.

How to vote

The title for Best Public Market is decided by the most public votes.

Participants can vote once a day on USA Today's 10Best website. Voting began March 16 and runs through April 13, with winners scheduled to be announced April 22.

Right now, the beloved Center City landmark sits in the eighth spot on the voting leaderboard, behind fellow Pennsylvania nominee Lancaster Central Market, which currently ranks sixth.

Established in 1893, Reading Terminal houses more than 75 family-owned businesses and drew more than 5 million visitors in 2025, according to a market spokesperson.

The Amish Country market, founded in 1730, is the oldest continuously operating public market in the country and is only open three days out of the week, according to the market's website.

Has Reading Terminal Market won before?

Yes. The nonprofit market won the top spot when the competition began in 2021 and reclaimed the title in 2022. Since its back-to-back wins, Reading Terminal Market has consistently finished in the top five among 20 public markets in the annual vote.

"Reading Terminal Market has been feeding the heart and soul of Philadelphia for 133 years, and national accolades like this help showcase the critical work our small, family-owned businesses are doing," Annie Allman, chief executive officer and general manager of the market, said.

The Milwaukee Public Market has won the contest the past two years and is leading the votes again this year.

Other nominees include Seattle's Pike Place Market, Boston Public Market, Cleveland's West Side Market and New York City's Essex Market.