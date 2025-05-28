Philadelphia protesters urge Sen. McCormick to vote against Medicaid cutting legislation

Sen. Dave McCormick urged to vote against bill that could cut millions in Medicaid funding

A rally in Philadelphia Wednesday drew dozens of people to fight against proposed cuts to Medicaid. It's legislation that Republicans say will only go after wasteful spending and fraud. That legislation is now headed for the Senate.

Wednesday's message was focused on the Republican senator from Pennsylvania, Dave McCormick, urging him to vote against legislation passed by the House that would cut an estimated $800 billion from Medicaid, which provides health care coverage for low-income Americans.

The reductions would come from work requirements and other provisions.

"Cutting hundreds of billions from Medicaid will rip health care away from those who can least afford it," said Dr. Walter Tsou from the Philadelphia County Medical Society.

Michael Anderson, who has cerebral palsy, depends on Medicaid for disability services and medical care. He's worried about losing what he calls his lifeline.

"It would be a disaster for me. I don't know what I would do without the services," Anderson said.

President Trump insists Medicaid will largely stay intact.

"The only thing we're cutting is waste, fraud and abuse," Mr. Trump said on May 20 ahead of a meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill.

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, under the proposed legislation, about 7 million people would lose Medicaid coverage.

"The so-called savings will be paid for on the back of the most vulnerable among us," said Donna Greco from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

Alisha Gillespie is a breast cancer survivor who depends on Medicaid.

"Its a major thing for me and my family," Gillespie said.

McCormick has said Medicaid spending is "out of control" but that benefits should be preserved for the vulnerable.

Dr. Walter Tsou, with the Philadelphia County Medical Society says Medicaid cuts would not only impact patients, but also the health care system overall, as it's the largest payer of hospitals in Philadelphia. It makes up 39% of local hospitals' budgets.

We reached out to McCormick's office for reaction to the rally and have not heard back.

A vote on the Medicaid legislation is expected this summer.