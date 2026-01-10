Philadelphia protesters want "ICE out for Good" after videos show agent killing woman in Minnesota

A protest is underway in Philadelphia on Saturday after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minnesota, sparking a national uproar.

Videos from Minneapolis showed Renee Nicole Good, 37, behind the wheel of her Honda SUV on a residential street when an ICE agent shot her. A new angle recorded by the agent was obtained by CBS News on Friday, showing Good telling the agent, "It's fine, dude. I'm not mad at you."

Also on Friday, sources confirmed to CBS News that the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division will not be investigating the shooting. The ICE agent was identified through court records from a prior incident as Jonathan Ross.

Protesters gather at Philadelphia City Hall

Saturday is the second time in three days that protesters are gathering in Philadelphia, joining other demonstrations from across the country, speaking out against ICE.

Thursday night, people lit candles and held signs at City Hall as they mourned Good and spoke out against ICE.

Saturday's demonstration, which one group is calling "ICE out for Good," began around 10 a.m. with speeches at City Hall.

The protesters, with an "ICE Out for Good" sign in front, then marched down Market Street. They were expected to arrive at a federal detention center and join another group holding a rally there.

A group called Indivisible Philadelphia is organizing this second demonstration.

According to organizers, protesters are demanding that ICE be held accountable for its actions.

Protesters march down Market Street in Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 10. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Local officials have spoken out against ICE, too, including District Attorney Larry Krasner. In a recent news conference, he warned he would prosecute law enforcement officers, including ICE agents, who "commit crimes" in the city.

"Let me be clear. If any law enforcement agent, any ICE agent is going to come to Philly to commit crimes, then you can get the F out of here," Krasner said. "Because if you do that here, I will charge you for those crimes, you will be arrested, you will stand trial, you will be convicted," he said.

"Donald Trump cannot pardon you for a state court conviction," Krasner said. "You're going to jail if you commit crimes in the City of Philadelphia."

Other gatherings are expected throughout the Philadelphia area, including in King of Prussia and Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.